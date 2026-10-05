Night Nail releases ‘Vile Train’ single

Night Nail released the darkwave single “Vile Train” via Icy Cold Records on 2 October 2026, the first single from the album “Infinite Fountain.”

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Berlin-based darkwave act Night Nail released the single “Vile Train” on 2 October 2026 through Icy Cold Records. The track is the first digital single from the band’s forthcoming full-length album “Infinite Fountain,” set for release on 6 November 2026 through the same French label. A video for “Vile Train” accompanies the single.

Night Nail’s Brandon Robert wrote “Vile Train” after a visit to the ash-covered ruins of Pompeii, Italy, where a Roman fresco depicting an angel and a demon locked in embrace became the song’s starting point. The lyrics follow two dreamers from separate realities who meet at the edge of their daydreams, fall into an obsession, and become trapped in a psychological cage of their own making. Robert describes the result as a “sonic assault of dark and brutal truths about love sung in a twisted but beautiful way.”

“Vile Train” was mixed and post-produced by William Faith at 13 Studio in Chicago and co-produced by Night Nail in Berlin, with additional vocals and guitar by VV & the Void, the darkwave project of Berlin musician Valentina Veil.

Watch the video for ‘Vile Train’

The official video for “Vile Train” is available on YouTube: Night Nail – ‘Vile Train’ (Official Video).

‘Infinite Fountain’ due 6 November

“Infinite Fountain” is available for presale on Bandcamp ahead of its 6 November 2026 release through Icy Cold Records. “Vile Train” streams on Spotify.

<a href="https://nightnail.bandcamp.com/album/infinite-fountain" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Infinite Fountain by Night Nail</a>

About Night Nail

Night Nail was founded in Los Angeles in 2013 by Brandon Robert and Justin Deaktiviere. Michael Carpenter Jr. on guitar, David Cluff on bass and Bryan Panzeri on drums joined for the project’s early releases. The project is now based in Berlin, Germany. An early self-titled EP drew press, college radio and blog coverage across the US, Europe, South America and Australia.

The band’s debut album, “LA Demons,” was released in July 2018 on Cleopatra Records. Its title draws on Dostoevsky’s novel “Demons.” The sophomore album, “March to Autumn,” followed on 15 October 2020 through Cold Transmission Music. Pete Burns of Kill Shelter co-produced, mixed and mastered the record. Touring and session musicians Valentina Veil, Ilja Gavrilenko and Manuel Wagner contributed additional parts.

In September 2023, Night Nail released the single “Narcoleptic Dream Catcher,” the first taste of the album “Fates Explained” on Metropolis Records. The single reached the top five of the Deutsche Alternative Charts. The “Fates Explained” video single followed that November. In January 2024, the band released a video for “Cracks In My Heart,” with Luna De La Torre on vocals, and in July 2024 issued “Early Demons & Demos,” a 10th-anniversary edition of early material.

“Vile Train,” released 2 October 2026 through Icy Cold Records, is the first single from “Infinite Fountain,” due 6 November 2026.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com