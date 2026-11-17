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Kay Härtel remains the driving force behind Supreme Court. Having previously been involved with the more EBM-oriented project DavaNtage, he has now reached his fifth official album under the Supreme Court moniker.

The album consists of 13 tracks that immediately draw the listener into a Dark-Electro-infused world. However, this is far from a standard genre exercise, as atmosphere and melodic lines play a significant role in the compositions. Rather than relying on brute force, the album unfolds as an atmospheric experience that transports the listener into an imaginary nightmare. The compositions are well-crafted, consistently revealing a distinctively dark and melodic character. While the vocals generally lean towards the harsh, typically Dark-Electro style, I personally found myself gravitating towards the harder tracks. That said, there are also some fine, more subdued moments, such as “Behind Your Doors,” which even brings Project Pitchfork to mind.

Although the album lacks a truly defining climax, it is, in my view, yet another successful release. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Freak On A Leash”:

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/freak-on-a-leash-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Freak on a leash by Supreme Court</a>

About Supreme Court

Supreme Court is a dark electro project from Chemnitz, Germany, started in 1996 by Kay Härtel with Marcus Tischer. Härtel, who also runs the project DavaNtage, has kept Supreme Court on Infacted Recordings across its recent catalogue. The band issued “Yell It Out” in 2005 and “Hypocrites + Saints” in 2007, then moved to Infacted for “Keep Calm + Carry On” in 2009 and “Avid for Revenge” in 2022. On stage the line-up expands to include Enrico Kunze and Sebastian Nebel.

The act has appeared on the German electro circuit, including a slot on the 17th Elektrisch Festival bill in 2025. “Full of unsaid Words” is the fifth Supreme Court studio album, reaching listeners in 2026 as the project’s first full-length since “Avid for Revenge” in 2022.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com