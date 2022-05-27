Supreme Court – Avid For Revenge (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Nearly thirteen years after their last album, German Dark-Electro combo Supreme Court strikes back. This is the band’s fourth full length and the second one released by Infacted Recordings. The opus was preceded by the singles “We Are Dumb” and “Face Reality”.

Content: The sound of Supreme Court remains extremely dark, carried by menacing bass lines and harsh vocals. The catchy, icy, leads and stumping kicks make it pretty accessible music for dark dancefloors. I also noticed a more EBM driven track (cf. ”Rotten Corpses”) and the more elaborated “Simplify Your Life” featuring Acid-like sequences.

The CD format reveals bonus tracks which are remixes by Feindflug, ES23, Lights Of Euphoria and Pre.Emptive Strike 0.1 which are taken from the previous singles.

+ + + : Back in time I considered Supreme Court as one of the most talented Dark-Electro formations so it’s great to see this band striking back. The sound remains extremely dark but a bit more catchy than in the past. You’ll also discover songs with a different approach which injects extra variety to the work. “We Are Dumb” remains a great and essential cut but there’re other potential singles featured like “Simplify Your Life” and “Rotten Corpses”. I also have to mention “Racheengel” for its extra catchy touch. Among the remixes, Feindflug definitely is a noticeable and surprising project. Their remix of “We Are Dumb” sounds like being mixed with the great melody-line from Simple Minds’ “Theme For Great Cities”.

– – – : Despite of the great artists that have been asked for the remixes they unfortunately don’t really add a true bonus.

Conclusion: Supreme Court resurrected with a great Dark-Electro piece which only confirms the potential of the early productions.

Best songs: “Rotten Corpses”, “Simplify Your Life”, “We Are Dumb”, “Racheengel”, “Only The World”, “Voice Of Hate”.

Rate: 8½.

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690