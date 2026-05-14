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Mephisto Odyssey founder Mikael Johnston has released a 2026 remaster of his “Crucified Dub” version of Static-X‘s “Push It,” timed to mark the track’s RIAA Gold certification on April 21, 2026. The Crucified Dub originally appeared on the official “Push It” maxi-single in 1999 and was the first creative collaboration between Johnston and the late Static-X frontman Wayne Static. The remaster was handled by Johnston at Pop Twist Studios and is accompanied by a new video with visuals by Matt Zane.

The original Crucified Dub was created in 1999 for the “Push It” maxi-single, which was drawn from Static-X’s debut album “Wisconsin Death Trip.” Wayne Static was directly involved during the production of the mix. “This was the first thing Wayne Static and I ever collaborated on,” Johnston says. “He actually gave input on this version as it was being created and he loved it! Which makes this release especially important because it sparked our future collaborations including CRASH, my remix of Cold among many others.”

“Wisconsin Death Trip” was certified platinum by the RIAA. The “Push It” single received its RIAA Gold certification on April 21, 2026, more than two decades after its original release.

About Mephisto Odyssey and Static-X

Mephisto Odyssey is a West Coast industrial and electronic music project founded by Mikael Johnston in 1993 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Johnston operates as producer and audio engineer under the project name and is also part of the duo Dresden And Johnston.

The project became active in the mid-1990s and built a catalog of official remixes for acts including Static-X and Jane’s Addiction. Mephisto Odyssey’s first collaboration with Wayne Static, the “Crucified Dub” version of Static-X’s “Push It,” appeared on the official “Push It” maxi-single in 1999. The working relationship with Static continued with the co-written track “CRASH,” placed on the “Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker” soundtrack and accompanied by a Len Wiseman-directed video featuring both Wayne Static and Johnston. A Mephisto Odyssey remix of Static-X’s “Cold” was also produced during this period.

The project secured a major-label release through Warner Bros. and contributed music to the “Hostel” film soundtrack. Johnston has continued to operate Pop Twist Studios as his production and engineering base.

Wayne Static died on November 1, 2014. Static-X reformed in 2018 with original members Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, and Ken Jay, and has continued releasing material since, including “All These Years” and the “Project Regeneration Volume 1” single “Dead Souls,” both featuring archival Wayne Static vocals.

In 2026, Mephisto Odyssey launched a catalog revival campaign. The 2026 remaster of the “Push It” Crucified Dub is the first confirmed release of that campaign, issued to coincide with the RIAA Gold certification of Static-X’s “Push It” single on April 21, 2026. Additional Mephisto Odyssey vault material and new recordings are scheduled for release throughout 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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