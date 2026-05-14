E.R.M.T. – Abyssal Rites (Digital EP – Mescalina Records)

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E.R.M.T. is a Greek project that has already released several singles, with this EP and a full-length album scheduled for this year.

This EP features four tracks primarily defined by a fusion of dark, hard Techno on the one hand, and Ritualistic, Ethereal chant-like elements on the other. The combination may seem surprising—if anything can still surprise these days—but it is executed exceptionally well. The result goes far beyond standard Dark-Techno, incorporating striking and at times almost ecstatic sound manipulations. In particular, the fragmented passages with tearing electronic textures stand out, occasionally enhanced by sampled guitar elements. The overall sound is raw, brutal, and highly effective.

On one of the tracks, E.R.M.T. pushes things further by incorporating touches of Psy-Trance. The first three tracks, in particular, left a strong impression on me and would fit perfectly within an Industrial club setting.

All in all, this EP comes as a welcome surprise. Anyone with an affinity for dark, underground Techno should definitely give “Abyssal Rites” a listen. (Rating:7).

Listen to an extract of “Vox Abyssi”:

https://amazon.de/music/player/tracks/B0GQD2VV3X?marketplaceId=A1PA6795UKMFR9&musicTerritory=DE&ref=dm_sh_XuHS24Jwxf1km1GpU7nMgziSb

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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