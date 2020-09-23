Static-X release official music video for ‘Dead Souls’ feat. Ministry’s Al Jorgensen and late Wayne Static on vocals

Static-X have released a new music video for the song “Dead Souls” taken from their 7th studio album, “Project Regeneration Volume 1”, out now. The video was directed by Wombatfire and the song features guest vocals from Ministry’s Al Jorgensen but also the late Wayne Static. You can watch the video below.

Tony Campos: “This song has become one of my favorite tracks on the record. We had no intention on doing a video for it initially, but it came out so good, we had to do it. I’m so grateful to Al Jourgensen for singing on the track with Wayne. Ministry was a big influence on us, and I know Wayne would’ve been just as stoked as I am to have Al sing on one of our records. I think the video fits the song really well. It’s dark, creepy, with just a touch of humor.”

Static died in his sleep on November 1, 2014 in Landers, California, three days before his 49th birthday. An autopsy later confirmed that Static had died of multiple prescription drug toxicity, consisting of the painkillers oxycodone, hydromorphone, and the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam combined with alcohol, though the report also noted that years of past “chronic prescription drug and alcohol abuse” was a contributing factor.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.