Hye-gang and DustCats release ‘Tired with all these, for restful death I cry’

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Korean vocalist Hye-gang and Polish producer DustCats have released “Tired with all these, for restful death I cry”, a single continuous drone and ambient piece running just over 35 minutes, on the Wrocław netlabel Ubocze Rec. (catalog Ubocze Rec. 089). The digital release went up on Bandcamp on August 7, 2026, as a name-your-price download with a suggested price of 27 and a minimum of 10.

The track’s title is drawn from the opening line of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 66. It builds from field recordings DustCats made in Bangkok, Thailand, layered with a generative drone assembled from six Thai-sourced samples controlled through sliders and macros in Ableton. Over that bed, Hye-gang reads a William Wordsworth poem and Sonnet 66 in a spoken-word style DustCats describes as “very ASMR.” The music was recorded in Wrocław, Poland, while the cover artwork and an accompanying video were shot in Jelenia Góra, Poland, using a microscope attachment on a phone camera.

DustCats describes the piece’s assembly: “While in Thailand a while ago, I made a lot of field recordings, but after returning, I had no idea how to put them together. Meanwhile, Hye-gang, a friend from Korea with whom I’d already collaborated on Ashes and Kalpa, sent me her recordings, where she reads a Wordsworth poem and Shakespeare’s Sonnet 66. […] I also experimented with a generating drone that combined six different samples, which could be controlled using sliders and macros in Ableton. All the samples were Thai ones. All this, combined, resulted in a 35-minute suite recorded at once.”

<a href="https://chlk1.bandcamp.com/album/tired-with-all-these-for-restful-death-i-cry" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tired with all these, for restful death I cry by Hye-gang \ DustCats</a>

About Hye-gang and DustCats

DustCats is a Poland-based producer who builds drone and ambient pieces from field recordings, active on Ubocze Rec., the Wrocław netlabel run by Łukasz Bejnar and Kuba Knoll since 2019. Hye-gang is a South Korea-based vocalist and collaborator who contributes spoken-word readings to DustCats’ productions; by DustCats’ own account, the pair had previously worked together on releases titled “Ashes” and “Kalpa” before “Tired with all these, for restful death I cry.”

Ubocze Rec. operates as a non-commercial netlabel associating solo acts and projects from across electronic and experimental music, with releases spanning industrial, field recordings, lo-fi, ambient, techno, electro and IDM. The label’s catalog is anchored by Łukasz Bejnar’s own recording alias Uchylak, whose 2025 album “Zimna Gmina” received prior Side-Line coverage; label artist Dariusz Jackowski’s EP “Bezimienny” was also covered by Side-Line following its August 2026 release. “Tired with all these, for restful death I cry,” released alongside two other Ubocze Rec. titles on August 7, 2026, extends that catalog into a two-person, cross-continental field-recording piece built from source material gathered in Thailand, Poland and South Korea.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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