August 12, 2026

Detalji shares single ‘So Call (Summer Night)’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 12, 2026

Finnish alt-electronic artist Detalji has released “So Call (Summer Night)”, a new single ahead of the album “Imagine Life”, out October 16.

Detalji - Photo by Federico Cabrera

Detalji - Photo by Federico Cabrera

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Finnish alt-electronic artist Detalji has released “So Call (Summer Night)”, a new single on the label Deep Limit, out August 12, 2026. The track is the latest cut from Detalji’s upcoming album “Imagine Life”, due October 16, 2026.

“So Call (Summer Night)” was written about a specific memory. “This song was distilled directly from a certain memory,” Detalji said. “I remember partying at a midsummer festival with my friends, being intoxicated and happy at that moment listening to techno music and dancing the entire night. And at the same time being excited that I had met a certain special person, and that even though things were uncertain and they were far away, I was feeling hopeful and falling in love with the person and just feeling thankful for being alive. At that moment I felt the world was full of possibilities.”

“Imagine Life” spans nine tracks: “Dancing (With What’s Left)”, “I Ain’t Faking”, “Circa 1983”, “Another Failed Romance”, “Bring Me Back to Life”, “Drifting”, “To The Night”, “Morning After” and “So Call (Summer Night)”. The album was written across Helsinki, Los Angeles and Berlin. Detalji describes it as centered on navigating contradiction and the pull between nostalgia and moving forward. “Imagine Life is a glimpse into a year of my life,” Detalji said. “I was moving between different cities, ending a relationship and figuring out what kind of life I wanted next. The album feels like a mixture of LA sunsets, Nordic melancholy and gritty Berlin basement beats.”

About Detalji

Detalji is an alt-electronic artist based in Finland who released the debut album “Truly” in 2023, featuring the single “Keep Me Alive”. Detalji has performed at SXSW, Eurosonic and Iceland Airwaves. “Imagine Life”, Detalji’s follow-up album, moves between electronica, trip-hop, house, drum & bass and synth textures, with “So Call (Summer Night)” marking one of its final singles ahead of the October 16 release.

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