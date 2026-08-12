Crucifera releases new single ‘Paint’

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Crucifera, the solo industrial project of New Jersey-based musician Danielle Astraea, released the single “Paint” on July 24, 2026. The track is self-released independently and available digitally on Bandcamp and other streaming platforms. It follows the debut album, “Exostential,” released April 3, 2026.

“Paint” mixes industrial, trip-hop, gothic trap and witch-house elements. Astraea wrote, produced, recorded and mixed the track herself in her home studio, and Sebastian Komor (Icon of Coil, Xenomorph Productions) handled mastering, the same role he held on “Exostential.” The song is a dark, abrasive exploration of cognitive dissonance, attribution error and tribalistic projection, built around how people reduce other people to fixed caricatures – either idealized or demonized – rather than responding to who they actually are.

Astraea describes her overall sound as “crunchy ethereal industrial music for spiders.” She works without a traditional drum kit, building the rhythm tracks from processed field and sound-design textures rather than sampled or programmed drum sounds, and composes each song first on acoustic piano and guitar before building out the electronic production in her home studio.

<a href="https://crucifera.bandcamp.com/track/paint" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Paint by crucifera</a>

About Crucifera

Crucifera is the solo project of Danielle Astraea, a self-taught multi-instrumentalist, producer and visual artist based in New Jersey, United States. Astraea began her professional career in the arts and creative direction in 2000, but kept her original music private for years before releasing it under the Crucifera name. She writes, records, mixes and produces every Crucifera track herself, starting each composition on acoustic piano or nylon guitar before building the finished arrangement digitally in her home studio.

Crucifera’s debut full-length album, “Exostential,” was released on April 3, 2026, preceded by the singles “saVior” and “Martyr Box.” The album was mastered by Sebastian Komor of Icon of Coil and Xenomorph Productions; “Martyr Box” was mixed by Steven Seibold of Hate Dept. Astraea has also contributed composition and remix work to other industrial acts outside her solo output.

“Paint,” Crucifera’s first single since “Exostential,” continues the project’s fusion of acoustic songwriting roots and industrial electronic production, with Komor again handling mastering. A new Crucifera EP is planned for later in 2026, followed by a second full-length album in 2027.

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