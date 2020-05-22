Brand new Static-X music video feat. the late Wayne Static: ‘All These Years’

Static-X, the American industrial metal band from Los Angeles, California, is back. Formed in 1994 by Wayne Static and original drummer Ken Jay, they rose to fame with their 1999 debut album “Wisconsin Death Trip” featuring a heavy industrial metal sound. The band released five more albums over the course of the next decade: “Machine” in 2001, “Shadow Zone” in 2003, “Start a War” in 2005, “Cannibal” in 2007, and “Cult of Static” in 2009. The band entered a hiatus while Static worked on his solo album, “Pighammer”, in 2011. Static briefly reformed Static-X in 2012, using only members of his solo album’s touring band, before officially breaking up in June 2013. On November 1, 2014, Wayne Static died at the age of 48.

That could have meant the end of the band, but the rest of the original Static-X lineup – bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay – announced on October 23, 2018 that they were reforming the band in Static’s honor, and would release their first studio album in eleven years in 2020.

Out now is the official music video for “All These Years”, the second single off of their upcoming album, “Project Regeneration Vol. 1”. The song features lead vocals by the legendary late front-man Wayne Static and was directed by Xer0 and co-directed by Matt Zane.

Tour dates rescheduled

The 2020 tour dates for the band have been rescheduled in Russia and Eastern Europe due to the coronavirus shutdowns.

Tour Dates:

09/12 Machine Shop – Flint, MI

09/18 Blue Ridge Rock Festival – Appomattox Park, VA

11/23 Glavclub – Moscow, RU

11/24 Cosmonavt – Saint Petersburg, RU

11/26 Arena Hall – Krasnodar, RU

11/28 Zvezda – Samara, RU

11/30 Tele Club – Yekaterinburg, RU

12/02 Podzemka – Novosibirsk, RU

12/04 Palladium – Riga, LV

12/05 Helitehas – Tallinn, EE

