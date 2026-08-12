British producer William Orbit, known for Madonna’s “Ray of Light” and a 1993 Depeche Mode remix, has died at his home at the age of 69.

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British electronic musician and producer William Orbit has died at the age of 69. His family confirmed he died at home on July 23, 2026. Orbit, born William Mark Wainwright on December 15, 1956, in Enfield, north London, is best known for producing Madonna’s 1998 album “Ray of Light” and for a series of remixes for artists across pop, rock and electronic music during the 1990s.

Orbit’s family announced his death in a statement posted on social media: “William passed away at home on 23rd July, 2026. We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship, and kindness.” A cause of death has not been made public.

Madonna paid tribute to Orbit on Instagram, writing: “He pressed a magic button inside of me and I fell into a galaxy of unrealized dreams. Your music gave me a magic carpet to fly on. You were my Ray of Light – as was my daughter Lola who was born around this time.”

Among William Orbit’s many remix credits is his 1993 rework of Depeche Mode‘s “Walking in My Shoes”, released as the “Random Carpet Mix” and issued as part of the single’s release campaign for “Songs of Faith and Devotion”.

About William Orbit

William Orbit began his career in 1980 as a founding member of the ambient trio Torch Song, alongside Laurie Mayer and Grant Gilbert. He went on to score the 1986 film “Youngblood” and recorded as part of the dance act Bassomatic before establishing himself as a solo artist and in-demand remixer through the 1990s, working with artists including Madonna, U2, Kraftwerk, Nitzer Ebb and Blur.

Orbit produced Madonna’s “Ray of Light” (1998), which won three Grammy Awards, and went on to work with her again on “Music” (2000) and “MDNA” (2012). He also produced Blur’s 1999 album “13” and delivered two UK number-one singles for All Saints, “Pure Shores” and “Black Coffee”. His solo output includes the long-running “Strange Cargo” series and the classical-crossover project “Pieces in a Modern Style”. His most recent solo album, “The Painter”, was released in 2022.

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