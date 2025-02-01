February 1, 2025

Nothingheads – The Art Of Sod (Digital/Vinyl Album – Sister 9 Recordings)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 1, 2025
Nothingheads
At the end of 2024, London-based band Nothingheads unveiled their debut album, featuring 10 powerful tracks. Drawing inspiration from the heaviest corners of Post-Punk, the group masterfully blends these influences with a dark, brooding interpretation of Garage-Punk/Rock. The music is aggressive and intense, but it also takes surprising turns into psychedelic territory, offering moments of eerie transcendence amidst the chaos. The passionate vocals, with a timbre reminiscent of The Cramps, amplify the album’s raw energy. For fans of loud, gritty guitars, furious rhythms, and ultra-dark, aggressive bass lines, Nothingheads deliver exactly that -no-frills, unapologetic music that hits hard. If you’re seeking a visceral sonic experience, this debut is a must-listen. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Cabaret”:

https://sister9.bandcamp.com/track/cabaret-2

Nothingheads
