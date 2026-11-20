Some Days Are Darker release “Playing With Fire,” from the New York trio’s album “Black Box Warning,” out 13 November 2026 via Bandcamp.

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New York goth and synth-driven alternative rock trio Some Days Are Darker released the single and video “Playing With Fire” on 13 November 2026, taken from their album “Black Box Warning.” The twelve-track record was recorded with David Catching at Rancho De La Luna in Joshua Tree, California.

“Playing With Fire” follows the band’s September single “NDRI,” also pulled from “Black Box Warning,” which Side-Line covered on its release.

<a href="https://somedaysaredarker.bandcamp.com/album/black-box-warning" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Black Box Warning by Some Days Are Darker</a>

“Black Box Warning” was written by Lear Mason, except “Devotion” and “Playing With Fire,” co-written with drummer Robbie Williamson. The album was engineered by John Russo, produced by Mason and Williamson, mixed at Orange Blossom Studio in Phoenix, Arizona by Williamson, and mastered at The Loft Studio in Los Angeles. Bassist and keyboardist Chris Martin also plays acoustic guitar and mellotron across the record.

“Black Box Warning” is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

About Some Days Are Darker

Some Days Are Darker began as the solitary songwriting project of former metalcore guitarist Lear Mason before growing into a three-piece with bassist, guitarist and keyboardist Chris Martin and drummer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Robbie Williamson. The band is based in New York.

Formed in 2019, the group released its self-titled debut album in 2022 and has shared stages with The Chameleons, Vision Video and House of Harm. They have toured the US East Coast and Canada with Pink Turns Blue and the US West Coast with Theater of Hate, with further East Coast dates planned around the release of “Black Box Warning.”

The band’s September single “NDRI,” also from “Black Box Warning,” was covered by Side-Line on its release. “Playing With Fire” is the second advance single from the same album.

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