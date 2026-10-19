A Split-Second, Dirk Ivens and The Invincible Spirit headline an EBM night at Club Volta, Cologne, on March 27, 2027. Tickets on sale now.

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Belgian EBM act A Split-Second, electronic music pioneer Dirk Ivens and German project The Invincible Spirit share the stage at Club Volta in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday, March 27, 2027. Each act performs a full-length headline set. Tickets are on sale now.

A Split-Second was founded in Belgium in 1985 by Marc Ickx and helped shape early EBM and the Belgian new beat movement, with tracks including “Flesh,” “Rigor Mortis,” “Firewalker” and “On Command.” The band’s Cologne appearance is billed as a best-of set covering its catalogue.

Dirk Ivens performs a set spanning four decades of his work with DIVE, The Klinik, Absolute Body Control and Blok 57, moving across projects rather than concentrating on one. He is joined onstage by Jan Dewulf of Mildreda, who also worked with Ivens on DIVE’s album “Where Do We Go From Here?”

The Invincible Spirit, the long-running project of German musician Thomas Lüdke, completes the bill. Founded in 1986, the project built its reputation on the debut single “Push!”, built around a bassline still played on EBM dancefloors.

Event details for the Cologne EBM night

The show takes place at Club Volta, Schanzenstrasse 6-20, 51063 Cologne, Germany. Doors open at 18:00, with the first set starting at 19:00. Tickets and event information are available now.

About A Split-Second, Dirk Ivens and The Invincible Spirit

A Split-Second was formed in Belgium in 1985 by Marc Ickx and became one of the acts associated with the birth of EBM and the Belgian new beat scene, releasing tracks such as “Flesh,” “Rigor Mortis,” “Firewalker” and “On Command” that remain in circulation among EBM audiences today.

Dirk Ivens has worked across several projects since the early 1980s, including DIVE, The Klinik, Absolute Body Control and Blok 57, and is regarded as one of Belgium’s pioneering figures in minimal electronic and industrial music. For the Cologne show he performs alongside Jan Dewulf of Mildreda, his collaborator on DIVE’s album “Where Do We Go From Here?”

The Invincible Spirit was founded in 1986 by German musician Thomas Lüdke and became a fixture of the EBM scene from its debut single, “Push!” The three acts’ joint appearance at Club Volta brings together close to four decades of EBM history in a single evening.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them