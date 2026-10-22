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Irish experimental art-pop trio Ana Palindrome has signed to World of Echo and released the single ‘A Man A Cure’. The signing was announced alongside the single and an accompanying video, timed to two UK support dates with labelmates Tara Clerkin Trio.

“A Man A Cure” was recorded across bedrooms, wardrobes and homemade vocal booths. The lyrics question the idea that anyone can be entirely “self-made” or independent, a theme the group connects to the character of “Ana Palindrome” that it has built around the project. The video, a visualiser, offers a first look at that character. Ana Palindrome joined Tara Clerkin Trio for two sold-out UK dates, at London’s ICA on October 21 and at Halle St Peters in Manchester on October 22. A debut album is expected in early 2027.

About Ana Palindrome

Ana Palindrome is an Irish experimental art-pop trio and the newest signing to the UK label World of Echo. “A Man A Cure” is the group’s first release since signing to the label, recorded with a do-it-yourself approach and centred on a fictional lead character the band has created under the same name. World of Echo also represents Tara Clerkin Trio, whose UK tour dates Ana Palindrome joined this week in London and Manchester. The label has announced a debut Ana Palindrome album for early 2027, with further details expected to follow.

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