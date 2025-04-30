Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Paris-based shoegaze band SCHØØL have released their new single “Gardener” via Géographie. The track is the latest preview of their debut album “I think my life has been ok”, due out on September 5, 2025.

“I think my life has been ok” will be released through Géographie, home to artists such as Marble Arch, Dog Park, and Bad Pelicans.

The band previously released the singles “N.S.M.L.Y.D” and “The End” earlier this year.

About SCHØØL

SCHØØL was formed in Paris in autumn 2023. The project is led by Francis Mallari (Rendez-Vous), joined by Erica Ashleson (Special Friend, Dog Park) on bass, Jack Moase (Liquid Face) on guitar, and Alex Battez (Marble Arch) on drums.

The members came together to form the band they dreamed of in their youth, drawing inspiration from 1990s shoegaze acts like Swirlies and Drop Nineteens. Their music blends nostalgic guitar textures with themes of vulnerability and personal reflection.

