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Front 242, Pankow, Die Warzau and Meathead – some familiar names appear in the latest batch of digital reissues announced by German EBM and electro-punk outfit Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? Alongside three releases from their 1990s catalogue, the band have announced the four-track release “Gone” for December 20, 2026.

‘Schlager’ (1997)

Originally released as a CD single in 1997, “Schlager” became digitally available on November 26 through Norway’s Sub Culture Records.

Recorded at Art & Strategy Studios and produced by Front 242’s Daniel Bressanutti and Patrick Codenys, the release features the title track and two versions of “Heidenangst”, including a Pankow remix.

Interestingly, the production of “Schlager” also laid the foundations for NUDE, a separate project originally comprising Isabelle Gernand, Daniel Bressanutti and Marc Werner.

<a href="https://subculturerecords.bandcamp.com/album/schlager" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Schlager by Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?</a>

‘Tumulte’ (1993)

On November 27, Sub Culture Records will digitally reissue the band’s debut album “Tumulte”.

According to the band, a joint tour through Germany was followed by production sessions in Florence, Italy, with Paolo Favati, Maurizio Fasolo and Federico Panero.

Originally released through Danse Macabre, the label associated with German darkwave pioneers Das Ich, the album included the club hit “Les Fleurs du Mal” as well as “En Ordre” and “Ewigkeit”.

More than 30 years later, both songs are part of the band’s current release schedule. Several new versions of “En Ordre” appeared on November 14, while a reworked “Ewigkeit” is due in January.

<a href="https://subculturerecords.bandcamp.com/album/tumulte" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tumulte by Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?</a>

‘Acoustic Costumes’ (1998)

The next digital reissue through Sub Culture Records follows on December 18. Originally released on the British label Nightbreed Recordings, “Acoustic Costumes” contains rare remixes and alternative recordings.

Front 242’s Daniel Bressanutti and Patrick Codenys contributed production work to “Goddess” and “Nau-Sea”, with Bressanutti also remixing “Wild Child”. Further contributions include Pankow’s versions of “Do What You Do” and “Escape”, Die Warzau’s remixes of “Hearts & Bombs” and “Freiheit”, and Meathead’s interpretation of “DWYD (Reprise)”.

‘Gone’ (2026)

Just two days later, on December 20, Sabotage will release “Gone”. The band describe the song as a dancefloor-oriented composition with driving basslines and forceful rhythms.

Three versions of the title track are included: the “Hold Tight Mix”, “Hold On Mix” and “Beside Me Mix”, accompanied by “The Flood (Tumulte Version)”. An earlier alternative version, the “Riot Mix”, appeared on the recent “En Ordre” release.

“The Flood” will also feature on the limited 12-inch vinyl EP “No Bottom – No Top”, due January 15, 2027, through Germany’s Emmo.biz Records. The EP additionally includes “Impuls Kontakt”, “Souvenir (Rework)” and “Ewigkeit (Reprise)”.

A completely new studio album is planned for 2027.

Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? release schedule

November 26, 2026: “Schlager” (digital reissue, Sub Culture Records)

November 27, 2026: “Tumulte” (digital reissue, Sub Culture Records)

December 18, 2026: “Acoustic Costumes” (digital reissue, Sub Culture Records)

December 20, 2026: “Gone” (digital release)

January 15, 2027: “No Bottom – No Top” (limited 12-inch vinyl EP, Emmo.biz Records)

2027: New studio album (planned)

About Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?

Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? is a German EBM and electro-punk act whose current lineup includes Isabelle Gernand, Marc Werner, Detlef Weinreich and Johannes Buchner. The band’s recorded history goes back more than three decades, starting with the 1993 album “Tumulte,” followed by “Annorlunda” (1994), “Les Enfants Sauvages” (1995), “Schlager” (1997) and “Acoustic Costumes” (1998).

Those five 1990s releases are being reissued digitally through Sub Culture Records, a label run by longtime band associate Per Aksel Lundgreen, with “Annorlunda” and “Les Enfants Sauvages” out since November 13, 2026 and “Schlager,” “Tumulte” and “Acoustic Costumes” following through November and December. The band is also preparing new material: the single “Gone” on December 20, 2026, and a limited 12-inch vinyl EP, “No Bottom – No Top,” through Germany’s Emmo.biz Records on January 15, 2027, ahead of a full-length studio album planned for later in 2027.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them