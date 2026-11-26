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Finnish electronic duo DivE will release their debut EP, “The Mire“, on 26 November 2026. The duo blends synthpop with the darker aesthetics of synthwave, combining melodies, electronic beats and atmospheric synthesizers.

DivE consists of Eve Kojo and Dimitris Kavvadas, both with roots in heavier music through bands and projects including MyGrain, Wake up Frankie, Ablaze in Hatred and DualityVile, which the duo say bring an alternative and heavier sensibility to their synth-driven sound.

The duo’s creative partnership began a decade ago, out of friendship and a shared passion for music. After their paths diverged, they reconnected to form DivE. “The Mire” includes the track “Nightbound”, which features a guest guitar solo from Joni Lahdenkauppi of Bloodred Hourglass.

About DivE

DivE is a Finnish electronic duo formed by Eve Kojo and Dimitris Kavvadas, whose musical partnership began ten years ago. Both members have backgrounds in heavier music, through projects including MyGrain, Wake up Frankie, Ablaze in Hatred and DualityVile. “The Mire”, due 26 November 2026, is the duo’s debut EP, featuring a guest guitar solo from Joni Lahdenkauppi of Bloodred Hourglass on the track “Nightbound”.

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