Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Sabotage, an Electronic Body Music project from the European club underground of the 1990s, will release the four-track EP “No Bottom – No Top” on January 15, 2027, through EMMO.BIZ Records. The release comes as a limited 12-inch vinyl edition, pressed to 100 copies on black vinyl and 50 copies on red vinyl.

“No Bottom – No Top” pairs two new productions, “The Flood” and “Impuls Kontakt,” with reworked versions of the Sabotage tracks “Souvenir” and “Ewigkeit,” credited as “Souvenir (New Version)” and “Ewigkeit (Reprise).”

Tracklist:

A1. “The Flood” A2. “Impuls Kontakt” B1. “Souvenir (New Version)” B2. “Ewigkeit (Reprise)”

In the 1990s, Sabotage released club tracks including “Souvenir,” “Heidenangst” and “Les Fleurs du Mal,” combining Electronic Body Music, industrial and electronic punk. The project later produced remixes for other EMMO.BIZ-affiliated artists, including Calva Y Nada and Krieg-B, and worked on music for advertising and film under the name Nude.

“No Bottom – No Top” is available for pre-order through EMMO.BIZ Records’ webshop as a standard black-vinyl edition, numbered to 111 copies, and as a separate “special edition” bundle limited to 77 copies that pairs red vinyl with a T-shirt, button and sticker set. The label’s press release had stated 100 black-vinyl and 50 red-vinyl copies; the webshop’s own listings show 111 and 77.

About Sabotage

Sabotage is an Electronic Body Music project that emerged from the European club underground of the 1990s, known for tracks including “Souvenir,” “Heidenangst” and “Les Fleurs du Mal.” The project combined EBM, industrial and electronic punk elements.

Following its initial run, Sabotage contributed remixes to other artists on the EMMO.BIZ roster, including Calva Y Nada and Krieg-B, and worked under the name Nude on music for advertising and film projects.

Sabotage returns to recording with “No Bottom – No Top,” a four-track 12-inch EP combining two new productions with reworked versions of “Souvenir” and “Ewigkeit.” The EP is due January 15, 2027, through EMMO.BIZ Records.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com