Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French electroclash pioneer David Carretta and fellow French producer Back From The Wave have released “Fleshpots”, a new single out November 25, 2026 via Iptamenos Discos, Local Suicide’s Berlin-based imprint.

The track pairs Carretta’s punk and new wave-rooted club sound with Back From The Wave’s EBM and New Beat leanings, built around a percussive analogue synth line and vocals delivered with a punk rocker’s bravado. Its repeated refrain, “Switch off the light / Switch on your pleasure,” runs through the track as its recurring hook.

“Fleshpots” is the second release to bring the two artists together on Iptamenos Discos: Back From The Wave previously released “Love Is Not Enough” with Idoru on the label, and his music has also appeared on Carretta’s own Space Factory label, which issued his “Psychic” EP, later remixed by Carretta. “Fleshpots” is out now via Iptamenos Discos and available on Spotify and other digital and streaming platforms.

About David Carretta and Back From The Wave

David Carretta has worked in the French electronic underground since the late 1990s, carrying the raw spirit of his punk and new wave beginnings into club music. His early releases appeared on Harthouse and International Deejay Gigolo, followed by albums including “Le Catalogue Electronique” and “Kill Your Radio.” His single “Vicious Game” helped establish him within the electroclash movement of the 2000s, alongside The Hacker, Miss Kittin and Vitalic. Side-Line spoke with Carretta for a “Click Interview” in 2016. He also runs the label Space Factory, which has released music from Jostronamer, Victoria Lukas and Back From The Wave, whose 2023 “Psychic” EP Carretta later remixed.

Back From The Wave is the project of French producer Fred Rodrigues Carreira, who has made music since the late 1990s and has released under his current name since 2019, moving between electro, EBM, New Beat and indie dance. His catalogue includes releases on Bordello A Parigi, Melodize and Ritmo Fatale, and his tracks have been played by DJs including DJ Hell, Jennifer Cardini, The Hacker and Kendal. He returned to Iptamenos Discos on “Love Is Not Enough” with Idoru, released in June 2026, before teaming up with Carretta on “Fleshpots.”

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com