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German EBM and electro-punk act Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? is reissuing its 1990s catalogue digitally through Norwegian label Sub Culture Records. A new vinyl EP and a full studio album follow in 2027. The campaign begins November 13 with the digital reissue of “Annorlunda” (1994) and the album “Les Enfants Sauvages” (1995).

Sub Culture Records, run by longtime friend of the band Per Aksel Lundgreen, is bringing Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?’s earlier recordings to streaming and download platforms for the first time. Further digital reissues are expected in the coming months, including material from the 1993 album “Tumulte” and other recordings from the band’s 1990s catalogue.

Alongside the reissues, Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? are preparing new material through Germany’s Emmo.biz Records. A limited-edition 12-inch vinyl EP, “No Bottom – No Top”, is scheduled for January 15, 2027. It carries two new compositions, “The Flood” and “Impuls Kontakt”, alongside reworked versions of “Souvenir” and “Ewigkeit”. A full-length studio album is also planned for later in 2027; the band describe the new material as retaining their combination of EBM, industrial electronics and electro-punk, with driving bass sequences, hard rhythms and a more contemporary production approach. No album title or exact release date has been set.

About Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?

Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? is a German EBM and electro-punk act whose recorded history stretches back more than three decades, including the albums “Tumulte” (1993), “Annorlunda” (1994) and “Les Enfants Sauvages” (1995). With the 1990s catalogue now heading to digital platforms through Sub Culture Records and new material in preparation through Emmo.biz Records, the band have a full release schedule planned through 2027: the digital reissues from November 2026, the “No Bottom – No Top” vinyl EP in January 2027, and a new studio album later in the year.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them