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German EBM and electro-punk act Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? will reissue two more albums from its 1990s catalogue. ‘Goddess’ arrives digitally on November 20, followed by ‘Sexploitation Cinema’ on November 23, 2026.

Both albums originally appeared in 1996 and return through Norway’s Sub Culture Records. ‘Sexploitation Cinema’ has a direct connection to Belgian EBM pioneers Front 242: Daniel Bressanutti and Patrick Codenys were involved in producing the original release, during a period when the two bands had an established working relationship.

The two reissues follow the November 13 digital reissues of ‘Annorlunda’ (1994) and ‘Les Enfants Sauvages’ (1995), the opening releases in Sub Culture Records’ campaign to bring Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?’s 1990s catalogue to streaming and download platforms. The label, run by longtime band associate Per Aksel Lundgreen, is expected to continue with further material from the band’s 1993 album “Tumulte” in the coming months.

Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? marked the campaign’s opening week with a four-mix digital single, “En Ordre”, reworked from “Tumulte,” and the launch of a new official website on November 14.

The reissue campaign runs alongside new material. Germany’s Emmo.biz Records will release the four-track vinyl EP “No Bottom – No Top” on January 15, 2027, pairing the new compositions “The Flood” and “Impuls Kontakt” with reworked versions of “Souvenir” and “Ewigkeit.” A full-length studio album, the band’s first planned collection of new material in more than three decades, is set to follow later in 2027.

About Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?

Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? is a German EBM and electro-punk act whose current lineup includes Isabelle Gernand, Marc Werner, Detlef Weinreich and Johannes Buchner. The band’s recorded history stretches back more than three decades, opening with the 1993 album “Tumulte,” followed by “Annorlunda” (1994), “Les Enfants Sauvages” (1995), “Goddess” (1996) and “Sexploitation Cinema” (1996).

That catalogue is now returning digitally through Sub Culture Records, a label run by Per Aksel Lundgreen. The campaign opened November 13, 2026 with “Annorlunda” and “Les Enfants Sauvages,” continues November 20 and 23 with “Goddess” and “Sexploitation Cinema,” and is set to extend to “Tumulte”-era material in the coming months. Alongside the archival rollout, the band released the four-mix digital single “En Ordre” and launched a new official website on November 14, 2026.

New material is arriving through Germany’s Emmo.biz Records: the vinyl EP “No Bottom – No Top,” due January 15, 2027, pairs the new compositions “The Flood” and “Impuls Kontakt” with reworked versions of “Souvenir” and “Ewigkeit.” A full-length studio album, the band’s first collection of new material in more than three decades, is planned for later in 2027.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them