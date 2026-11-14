Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? release the digital single “En Ordre” in four mixes on November 14, 2026, and launch a new official website in four languages.

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German EBM and electro-punk act Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? released the digital single “En Ordre” on November 14, 2026. The release reworks a track from the band’s 1993 debut album “Tumulte” into four new versions, and coincides with the launch of a new official website.

The band reconstructed the track in four directions instead of remastering the original recording, keeping its industrial and electronic roots. The digital single includes:

Clash Mix – a raw, aggressive industrial interpretation.

Slow Down Mix – a slower, darker and heavier version.

Orchestrale Mix – an arrangement combining orchestral textures with electronic elements.

The Flood (Riot Mix) – an alternative version of “The Flood,” a new Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? composition.

“The Flood” is also one of two new tracks slated for the band’s vinyl EP “No Bottom – No Top,” due January 15, 2027 on Emmo.biz Records, alongside reworked versions of “Souvenir” and “Ewigkeit.” “En Ordre” connects that upcoming material to the band’s early catalogue. That catalogue is being reissued digitally through the Norwegian label Sub Culture Records. The campaign began November 13, 2026 with the 1994 album “Annorlunda” and the 1995 album “Les Enfants Sauvages.”

Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? launch new official website

Alongside “En Ordre,” Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? launched a new official website at sabotageqcqc.online, with sections covering releases, the band’s back catalogue, archives, news and band information. The site is available in English, German, French and Spanish.

About Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?

Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? is a German EBM and electro-punk act whose current lineup includes Isabelle Gernand, Marc Werner, Detlef Weinreich and Johannes Buchner. The band’s recorded history goes back more than three decades, starting with the 1993 album “Tumulte,” followed by “Annorlunda” (1994) and “Les Enfants Sauvages” (1995).

Those three 1990s albums are now being reissued digitally through Sub Culture Records, a label run by longtime band associate Per Aksel Lundgreen. The campaign opened November 13, 2026 with “Annorlunda” and “Les Enfants Sauvages,” with “Tumulte”-era material to follow. The band is also preparing new material through Germany’s Emmo.biz Records: a limited 12-inch vinyl EP, “No Bottom – No Top,” is scheduled for January 15, 2027, carrying the new tracks “The Flood” and “Impuls Kontakt” alongside reworked versions of “Souvenir” and “Ewigkeit,” ahead of a full-length studio album planned for later in 2027.

“En Ordre,” released digitally on November 14, 2026, sits between those two strands of activity. It revisits “Tumulte”-era material in four new mixes and previews “The Flood” in an alternate version. The band’s new official website gathers its reissue campaign, new material and archive in one place.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them