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Andy Taylor, the guitarist who played on Duran Duran’s run of 1980s hits, died on 23 November 2026 at the age of 65, his bandmates announced in a joint statement. The statement, signed by Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor, cited “a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer.” Side-Line reported in November 2022 that Taylor had revealed a stage four diagnosis in a letter read out at Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The bandmates’ statement traced Taylor’s role in the group back to its earliest days: “Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. […] From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. […] His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed. […] Our thoughts are with his wife Tracey, his children Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew, and grandson Albie. They all loved him deeply and we ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”

Taylor’s wife, Tracey, described him as “the rock of our family” and said “we will miss him every single day.” She added: “For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. […] Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.” Of his illness, she said: “Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life. […] The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful.”

Simon Le Bon also issued a personal statement: “Andy never took the easy musical route. […] His overdrive, overdrove us into being the only funk/rock/punk band in the New Romantic movement, with songs that still survive, decades later. […] There’s a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart. It’ll never close up; I won’t let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days.” Rod Stewart, who worked with Taylor in the late 1980s, called him his “dear pal” on Instagram, writing: “We made some good music together and at the same time had some outrageous fun.”

Taylor’s death comes eleven days after bandmate Roger Taylor announced he was stepping down as Duran Duran’s drummer, citing a worsening tinnitus diagnosis.

Andy Taylor’s career with Duran Duran

Andrew James Taylor was born on 16 February 1961 in Tynemouth, Northumberland, and raised in nearby Cullercoats, the son of a fisherman. Self-taught on guitar, bass and drums, he was playing professionally by the age of 13. He answered an advertisement in a music paper seeking a “live-wire guitarist” and travelled by train to Birmingham to audition, joining Duran Duran in April 1980; the band signed to EMI that December.

Taylor co-wrote and played guitar on Duran Duran hits including “Girls on Film,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Save a Prayer” and “Rio.” He left the band in 1985, following its performance at Live Aid that July. In his 2008 autobiography, “Wild Boy: My Life in Duran Duran,” he recalled the mood on the way to the show: “We’d reached rock bottom and we had absolutely nothing to say to each other. […] We drove to the venue through streets packed with excited rock fans, but inside the bus the atmosphere was as if we were on a way to a funeral.” The remaining trio of Le Bon, Rhodes and John Taylor went on to record the 1986 album “Notorious” with producer Nile Rodgers, without Taylor or Roger Taylor.

During Duran Duran’s 1985 hiatus, Taylor and bassist John Taylor had already formed the Power Station with singer Robert Palmer and session drummer Tony Thompson. The group’s self-titled album reached the top 20 in the UK and the top 10 in the US, led by the singles “Some Like It Hot” and “Get It On (Bang a Gong).” Taylor also played lead guitar on Palmer’s “Addicted to Love,” from his 1985 album “Riptide.” Taylor released his debut solo album, “Thunder,” in 1987, and between 1987 and 1988 co-wrote and co-produced Rod Stewart’s album “Out of Order,” contributing to the singles “Lost in You,” “Forever Young” and “My Heart Can’t Tell You No.” He also played lead guitar on “Mad About You,” from Belinda Carlisle’s 1986 album “Belinda.”

Taylor rejoined Duran Duran in 2001 and played on the album “Astronaut” (2004) and its single “(Reach Up for The) Sunrise,” before leaving the band again in 2006 during the recording of what became “Red Carpet Massacre” (2007). He did not attend Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022; Le Bon read out a letter in which Taylor revealed he had been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018. Taylor returned to contribute to Duran Duran’s most recent album, “Danse Macabre” (2023), his final work with the band.

About Andy Taylor

Taylor married Tracey Wilson in 1982 at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife and their children, Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew, and grandson Albie.

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