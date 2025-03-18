ROME unveils 3 new albums on April 25, 2025

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Luxembourgish singer-songwriter ROME aka Jérôme Reuter is set to release three new albums on April 25, 2025, through Trisol Music Group GmbH: “Anthology 2016-2025”, “The Dublin Sessions II”, and “Civitas Solis”.

Here’s a short overview of the albums.

“Anthology 2016-2025”: Spanning nearly a decade, “Anthology 2016-2025” compiles compositions from recent years, documenting the evolution of Reuter’s songwriting. Unlike earlier works that focused heavily on past conflicts, this anthology shifts toward contemporary themes, touching upon issues such as ideological struggles and global crises. The album features the single “Alesia“, released on March 7, 2025.

“The Dublin Sessions II”: Following “the success of “The Dublin Sessions”, Jerome Reuter returned to Ireland in late 2022 to collaborate once again with local musicians, resulting in “The Dublin Sessions II”. Recorded in Ballycale Studio, County Wexford, the album brings together Ronan O Snodaigh (Dead Can Dance, Kíla) on bodhrán, Eoin O Cionnaith (Van Morrison, Christy Moore) on uilleann pipes, and Matthew Hanaphy on banjo and tin whistle. “Muse of Fire” was released as a single on February 17, 2025.

“Civitas Solis”: The album reflects on the political and ideological challenges of modern Europe, drawing parallels between current global instability and historical conflicts. Inspired by Tommaso Campanella’s 1602 utopian novel of the same name, “Civitas Solis” explores the concept of an ideal society while questioning the realities of contemporary geopolitics.

About ROME

Jérôme Reuter, born on August 2, 1981, in Luxembourg, is the creative force behind the neofolk project ROME, formed in November 2005. Before founding ROME, Reuter was involved in various musical endeavors, including performing under the moniker Reggie Fain, influenced by Tom Waits, participating in the Oi! band the Skinflicks, and contributing to the post-punk outfit Mack Murphy and the Inmates.

ROME’s music is characterized by a fusion of military drumming, atmospheric electronic textures, and ethereal acoustic guitars, complemented by samples and poetic lyrics that often explore themes of war, love, pain, and death. Reuter draws inspiration from literary figures such as Jacques Brel, Léo Ferré, Albert Camus, Ernst Jünger, and Jean Genet.

