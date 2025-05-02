Rome – The Dublin Session 2 (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Trisol)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

A few years after releasing his debut album infused with Irish Folk influences, Luxembourg’s Jérôme Reuter returned to Ireland to further explore this musical path. Joined by a group of friends and esteemed guest musicians—including Brian Brody (Rack & Ruin), Ronan O Snodaigh (Dead Can Dance, Kíla) on bodhrán, Eoin O Cionnaith (Van Morrison, Christy Moore) on uilleann pipes, Matthew Hanaphy on banjo and tin whistle, Goshia Gasior on violin, and Andy Slowey on bass—the result is a compelling blend of traditional Irish Folk and the dark, sensible Chanson style of Rome.

The album oscillates between rousing anthems and melancholic ballads, occasionally venturing into humorous storytelling. It’s a celebration of camaraderie—music made by friends, for friends—and it doesn’t matter whether the lyrics are sung in English, Irish, French, or German; the emotional impact transcends language.

The album’s authenticity is amplified by its rich use of traditional instruments. The ever-present violin adds a touch of lyrical grace, while the pipes bring an air of mysticism that envelops the entire production.

In my opinion, this is an absolute must-listen—an exceptional and heartfelt masterpiece once again. (Rome:9).

Listen to “Give Your Heart To The Hawks”:

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

