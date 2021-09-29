Neo-folk act Of The Wand And The Moon finally back with all new material after 10 years

Out via Heidrunar Myrkrunar next month is the all new Of The Wand And The Moon album “Your Love can’t hold this Wreath of Sorrow”. It’s the Danish project’s first new album in 10 years since “The Lone Descent” from 2011. A Vinyl edition will follow in early 2022. The album has been over 3 years in the works and was produced by Kim Larsen and Mikkel Elzer (Kloster etc) and mixed by Mikkel Elzer.

Through the 10 new songs you clearly get to hear Kim Larsen’s inspirations from 60-70’s singer/songwriters such as Lee Hazlewood, Leonard Cohen and Serge Gainsbourg, as well as movie soundtracks from the same period. It of course still maintains some of the dark neo-folk roots of the band.

The album also includes guest performances by King Dude, legendary Danish singer/author/artist Martin Hall (who also wrote the liner notes for the album), as well as several other household names on the Danish scene such as Uffe Lorenzen (Baby Woodrose), Bo Rande (Blue Foundation) and Sarah Hepburn (Kloster a.o.).

Check out the title track.

About Of The Wand & The Moon

Of The Wand & The Moon started as a soloproject by Kim Larsen in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1998 when he was still a member and composer in the doom-metal band Saturnus. The debut album “Nighttime Nightrhymes” was released in 1999 and was a dark folk/neo-folk album that received quite some attention in both neofolk, goth and metal scenes.

With the second album “Emptiness Emptiness Emptiness” (2001), the sound of Of The Wand & The Moon had developed much, and was by then considered a neo-folk/dark folk classic.

Of The Wand & The Moon would continue to release new material, the albums “Lucifer” (2003), “Sonnenheim” (2005) and “The Lone Descent” (2011 – see further down), as well as several EP’s and vinyl singles followed.