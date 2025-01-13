Re:Mission Entertainment offers free 2024 label compilation – Out now
The Oklahoma City-based label Re:Mission Entertainment has announced its annual label compilation, “2024 Label Compilation“. The free compilation holds 24 tracks in total. For those old-school collectors out there a CD version is available at launch limited to only 100 copies. All proceeds from this release will go back into the label to fund future releases.
Included are tracks from Shhadows & Small Planets, Dedalos, Kota Kira, Suffer Ring, Sidewalks And Skeletons, SET, The Mystic Underground, Frontal Boundary, SINE, Fact Pattern, Miss Trezz, Warm Gadget, Ex-Hyena, Divider, Snowbeasts, Dracula Party, Maduro, SØLVE, dread risks, Emergency Sequence, Black Agent, Ruin The Mind x Maduro, Reign Of Roses, and BARA HARI & genCAB.
The release was compiled by: P▲R▲S‡GH† and mastered by JM Mastering.
