Liars released a video for “Beat Creep Some Eyes”, from their album “A Ban On Plastic Bag Bans”, out 5 March 2027 on Mute, and set a London date.

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Liars released a video for “Beat Creep Some Eyes”, the latest track from their forthcoming eleventh studio album, “A Ban On Plastic Bag Bans”, due 5 March 2027 on Mute.

The video was shot by visual collaborator Clemens Habicht on an obsolete 3D camera in and around Kalamazoo, Michigan, the city that inspired the album, after Angus Andrew relocated there with his family. Discussing the track, Andrew said: “Sometimes I think the strangest thing isn’t that the world is absurd, but how quickly we get used to it. You can find yourself living inside something completely ridiculous and, after a while, it just becomes Tuesday.”

Liars announced “A Ban On Plastic Bag Bans” in September; “Beat Creep Some Eyes” follows lead track “Ice Pick, Kalamazoo” as the second piece of music shared from the record. The album was written and recorded between the United States and Australia, where Andrew now lives, with Laurence Pike and Cameron Deyell, both collaborators on 2021’s “The Apple Drop”.

Liars also confirmed a London show at Village Underground on 15 May 2027, with tickets on sale from 10am on 6 November. The band play Drum’s Not Dead 20th-anniversary shows at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney on 26 and 27 November 2026.

“A Ban On Plastic Bag Bans” tracklist: “Happy Or Not”, “Ice Pick, Kalamazoo”, “Laced Plume”, “Urgent As Always”, “Deep Deeper”, “Disaster Tropes”, “Beat Creep Some Eyes”, “Real Time Trespasser”, “SHAME!”, “Retention Arc”, “Out Of Order”.

The album will be released on vinyl, CD and digitally through Mute.

About Liars

Liars formed in New York in 2000 around Angus Andrew. The band’s catalogue spans “They Threw Us All In A Trench And Stuck A Monument On Top” (2001), “Drums Not Dead” (2006), “TFCF” (2017) and “The Apple Drop” (2021). After “The Apple Drop”, Andrew paused making music to found the record label No Gold, before relocating to Kalamazoo, Michigan, an experience that shaped “A Ban On Plastic Bag Bans”. The album reunites Andrew with “The Apple Drop” collaborators Laurence Pike and Cameron Deyell, and is set for release on 5 March 2027 through Mute, preceded by the singles “Ice Pick, Kalamazoo” and “Beat Creep Some Eyes”.

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