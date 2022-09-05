Shhadows – Bloodwork (EP – Re:Mission Entertainment)

Genre/Influences: Electro, IDM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Hailing from Colorado (USA) Shhadows is a solo-project driven by Jason Timothy. This new production has been presented as an EP, but rather looks like a mini-album featuring seven songs. A few guests have been invited to achive this work.

Content: Shhadows invites the listeners to embark on a dreamy journey. The cadence remains slow and the electronics are leading the listener into an imaginary world. The female vocals inject a sensual touch, which is matched with the down tempo cadence. One of the most noticeable cuts is the cover version of the legendary New-Wave song “Love Like Blood” by Killing Joke.

+ + + : I like this production for its sensual exposure emerging from sound -and mainly cadence and deep bass lines, and the female vocals. The cover version of “Love Like Blood” is a challenge, but if you don’t know the original version you’ll just discover a great, slow down cut.

– – – : The songs are nicely going on, but I’m afraid it’s the kind of music I’ll quickly forget. I’m missing a more personal touch while there’s no real climax.

Conclusion: Easy listening music without true highlights.

Best songs: “Daze Gone”, “Resurrection”, “Love Like Blood”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/shhadowsmusic

Label: https://linktr.ee/remissionentertainment / www.facebook.com/remissionentertainment