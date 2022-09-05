Shhadows – Bloodwork (EP – Re:Mission Entertainment)
Genre/Influences: Electro, IDM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Hailing from Colorado (USA) Shhadows is a solo-project…
Genre/Influences: Electro, IDM.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Hailing from Colorado (USA) Shhadows is a solo-project driven by Jason Timothy. This new production has been presented as an EP, but rather looks like a mini-album featuring seven songs. A few guests have been invited to achive this work.
Content: Shhadows invites the listeners to embark on a dreamy journey. The cadence remains slow and the electronics are leading the listener into an imaginary world. The female vocals inject a sensual touch, which is matched with the down tempo cadence. One of the most noticeable cuts is the cover version of the legendary New-Wave song “Love Like Blood” by Killing Joke.
+ + + : I like this production for its sensual exposure emerging from sound -and mainly cadence and deep bass lines, and the female vocals. The cover version of “Love Like Blood” is a challenge, but if you don’t know the original version you’ll just discover a great, slow down cut.
– – – : The songs are nicely going on, but I’m afraid it’s the kind of music I’ll quickly forget. I’m missing a more personal touch while there’s no real climax.
Conclusion: Easy listening music without true highlights.
Best songs: “Daze Gone”, “Resurrection”, “Love Like Blood”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/shhadowsmusic
Label: https://linktr.ee/remissionentertainment / www.facebook.com/remissionentertainment
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether