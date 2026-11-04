November 4, 2026

Accessory open pre-orders for ‘Outrun The End’ vinyl

Britta Pirkko November 4, 2026

German electro act Accessory opened pre-orders for “Outrun The End”, a nine-track vinyl collection out 27 November via Infacted Recordings.

Accessory "Outrun The End" vinyl collection cover art
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German electro act Accessory opened pre-orders on 4 November for “Outrun The End”, a nine-track vinyl collection due 27 November 2026 through Infacted Recordings, pressed in a limited edition of 200 copies worldwide.

“Outrun The End” draws nine tracks from Accessory’s catalogue, including “Dark Gothic Queen,” “Outrun the Gun,” “Deadline” and “No Man Covers.” The B-side opens with Feindflug’s remix of “War of Emotions.”

Tracklist:

Side A: “Dark Gothic Queen,” “Outrun the Gun,” “Deadline,” “Shout It Out,” “No Man Covers”

Side B: “War of Emotions” (Feindflug remix), “What The Hell,” “Bad Conditions,” “Lifesaver”

“Outrun The End” is available as a black 12″ vinyl pressing through Infacted Recordings.

About Accessory

Accessory’s history goes back to 1994, when Dirk Steyer and Kay Resch started the project in Chemnitz, Germany, under the name Voices of Darkness. Two years later, they renamed the project Accessory. Over the following decades, the duo released albums including “Jukka2147.de” (2001), “Titan” (2003), “More Than Machinery” (2008) and “Elektrik” (2019), sharing stages with acts such as And One and Hocico. “Outrun The End” brings together nine tracks spanning that catalogue on a limited vinyl pressing through Infacted Recordings.

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