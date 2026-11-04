Accessory open pre-orders for ‘Outrun The End’ vinyl

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German electro act Accessory opened pre-orders on 4 November for “Outrun The End”, a nine-track vinyl collection due 27 November 2026 through Infacted Recordings, pressed in a limited edition of 200 copies worldwide.

“Outrun The End” draws nine tracks from Accessory’s catalogue, including “Dark Gothic Queen,” “Outrun the Gun,” “Deadline” and “No Man Covers.” The B-side opens with Feindflug’s remix of “War of Emotions.”

Tracklist:

Side A: “Dark Gothic Queen,” “Outrun the Gun,” “Deadline,” “Shout It Out,” “No Man Covers”

Side B: “War of Emotions” (Feindflug remix), “What The Hell,” “Bad Conditions,” “Lifesaver”

“Outrun The End” is available as a black 12″ vinyl pressing through Infacted Recordings.

About Accessory

Accessory’s history goes back to 1994, when Dirk Steyer and Kay Resch started the project in Chemnitz, Germany, under the name Voices of Darkness. Two years later, they renamed the project Accessory. Over the following decades, the duo released albums including “Jukka2147.de” (2001), “Titan” (2003), “More Than Machinery” (2008) and “Elektrik” (2019), sharing stages with acts such as And One and Hocico. “Outrun The End” brings together nine tracks spanning that catalogue on a limited vinyl pressing through Infacted Recordings.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them