Ice Ages – Parasiting Dreams (Digital/CD Album – Ice Ages)
Austrian musician Richard Lederer, once active in Die Verbannten Kinder Evas and Summoning, has found his most enduring creative outlet in his solo-project, Ice Ages. Nearly 30 years after its inception, the Dark-Electro project reached its seventh album at the end of 2024. The overall style and influences of Ice Ages have remained largely consistent over the years. This is Dark-Electro where atmosphere takes precedence over sheer power. The true strength lies in the special, dark, and often tormented ambiance that Lederer crafts with meticulous care. His compositions unfold with the patience of a spider spinning its web, slowly ensnaring unsuspecting listeners. The harsh, gritty vocals perfectly complement this mood. Subtle EBM influences can be detected throughout, alongside noticeable Gothic undertones. This is a compact album best experienced as a cohesive whole rather than as a collection of individual tracks. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Orphan”:
https://iceages.bandcamp.com/track/orphan
