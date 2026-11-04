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Milwaukee post-punk band Seances have released a video for “Fade (Assemblage 23 Rmx)”, Tom Shear’s remix of their debut single “Fade”, retitled “Killing Karma” for the clip. The remix came out on Bandcamp on 31 October 2026; the video, directed and edited by Kyle Lloyd Arpke with artwork by Ashley Altadonna of Tall Lady Productions, follows now.

Seances is the project of Eric Arsnow (vocals, bass, guitar, drums, programming) and guitarist Jason Kartz, who helped develop “Fade” from Arsnow’s initial sketches; Dexter and Paxton Arsnow contribute backing vocals. Arsnow formed Seances after seeing The Chameleons play in Milwaukee in 2023, and cites The Cure and Joy Division as influences alongside the Metropolis, Wax Trax! and Cleopatra label compilations. Shear’s remix, as Assemblage 23, adds an electronic layer to the band’s post-punk arrangement of “Fade”.

<a href="https://seances.bandcamp.com/track/fade-assemblage-23-rmx" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fade (Assemblage 23 Rmx) by Seances</a>

Arsnow described working with Shear on the remix: “Being able to work with Assemblage 23 on this remix of Fade was a dream come true.”

“Fade” first appeared on Seances’ debut album “Power Is A Phantom”. The band’s live line-up draws on members with ties to The Promise Ring, Masked Intruder, Tigernite, Fight Dice and BvsMV, and a second album, “Silent Salvation”, is planned for 2027. On 23 October 2026 the band released “Tame”, a name-your-price Bandcamp track dedicated to Arsnow’s late friend Francisco Ramirez, with proceeds passed to a fundraiser for Ramirez’s daughter.

About Seances

Seances are a post-punk band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, formed by Eric Arsnow after seeing The Chameleons perform in the city in 2023. Arsnow writes and records as the project’s core member, playing vocals, bass, guitar, drums and programming, with guitarist Jason Kartz contributing to arrangements including “Fade”, and Dexter and Paxton Arsnow on backing vocals. The band’s sound draws on The Cure and Joy Division, filtered through the Metropolis, Wax Trax! and Cleopatra label compilations Arsnow grew up listening to. Seances released their debut single “Weighted” in January 2025 ahead of their debut album “Power Is A Phantom”, which includes “Fade”. A second album, “Silent Salvation”, is due in 2027. The band’s live members have previously played with The Promise Ring, Masked Intruder, Tigernite, Fight Dice and BvsMV. The “Fade (Assemblage 23 Rmx)” video, released under the title “Killing Karma”, marks the band’s first collaboration with Tom Shear’s long-running electro-industrial project Assemblage 23.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com