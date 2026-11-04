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Rotterdam EBM duo Machine Command released “Uncontrolable” on 2 November 2026, a two-track digital single that precedes an as yet untitled album scheduled for spring 2027.

Annemarie Janssen wrote the lyrics and Pieter Winkelaar the music. The duo describes the title track as a piece about machine intelligence turning on its makers: “It’s about conceited self-assured and self learning beings who threaten to wipe out humanity.”

The B-side is a remix of the album track “Predators” by The Peoples Republic Of Europe. The source track runs at 165 BPM, and the remixer moved it out of EBM tempo entirely. Machine Command stated that The Peoples Republic Of Europe “transformed the fast paced EBM to Drum& bass!”

“Uncontrolable” runs 4:30 and the “Predators” remix 3:50. Both tracks are available as a digital single on Bandcamp. The cover photo is credited to Ionut and the artwork design to Design Tiger Design.

<a href="https://machinecommand.bandcamp.com/album/uncontrolable" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Uncontrolable by Machine Command</a>

About Machine Command

Machine Command formed in 2013 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, as a duo playing EBM. The project lists KRAT on electronics and JAANSEN on vocals.

The duo has built a long run of self-released digital titles through Bandcamp, among them “Tetrarchy E.P.”, “To The Point”, “Without Fear EP”, “New Socialism”, “Not Doing It”, “Stampfbereit”, “Without Fear V2.0”, “Two Point Zero”, “Die Rote Linie”, “Decline and Rise Again”, “Nuke It from Orbit”, “Cathected” and “Rage”. Side-Line covered the band in November 2024 when they issued the Machine Command present EBM infested ‘Affected’ album, the release that preceded the current run of singles.

The remixer on the new B-side has his own history in Side-Line’s pages. The Peoples Republic Of Europe appeared on the site in August 2013 with the New ‘Feel The Power’ album by The Peoples Republic Of Europe out now item.

“Uncontrolable” is the second single the duo has drawn from those album sessions.

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