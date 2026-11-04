Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Sacramento, California band In Retrograde released the five-track demo “Cold Read” on Bandcamp on October 12, 2026. The release pairs two newly mixed older songs with two newer tracks and closes on the title cut.

The tracklist runs: “Shattered Sun (2026 mix)” (3:38), “Man Love” (2:46), “Italian Disco (2026 mix)” (3:29), “Italian Disco II” (3:52) and “Cold Read” (4:10).

<a href="https://inretrograde.bandcamp.com/album/cold-read-demo" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cold Read by In Retrograde</a>

“Cold Read” is available as a name-your-price digital album on Bandcamp, with a $5 minimum.

About In Retrograde

In Retrograde is a goth and post-punk band from Sacramento, California. The band’s earliest release on its own Bandcamp page is the album “Aries,” from January 2019. “Californian Misery” came out in October 2020. The single “Italian Disco” followed in September 2022, and the album “Strait of Messina” arrived the next month. “The Lovers” came out in April 2023, then “Samsara/Dharma” in March 2024.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com