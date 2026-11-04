November 4, 2026

In Retrograde release new demo ‘Cold Read’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 4, 2026

Sacramento band In Retrograde released the five-track demo “Cold Read” on Bandcamp on October 12, 2026, a name-your-price digital album.

Cover artwork for In Retrograde's demo "Cold Read"
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Sacramento, California band In Retrograde released the five-track demo “Cold Read” on Bandcamp on October 12, 2026. The release pairs two newly mixed older songs with two newer tracks and closes on the title cut.

The tracklist runs: “Shattered Sun (2026 mix)” (3:38), “Man Love” (2:46), “Italian Disco (2026 mix)” (3:29), “Italian Disco II” (3:52) and “Cold Read” (4:10).

“Cold Read” is available as a name-your-price digital album on Bandcamp, with a $5 minimum.

About In Retrograde

In Retrograde is a goth and post-punk band from Sacramento, California. The band’s earliest release on its own Bandcamp page is the album “Aries,” from January 2019. “Californian Misery” came out in October 2020. The single “Italian Disco” followed in September 2022, and the album “Strait of Messina” arrived the next month. “The Lovers” came out in April 2023, then “Samsara/Dharma” in March 2024.

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