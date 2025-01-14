Daniel Hall – Apollo (Digital/USB Album – Daniel Hall)
Australian Synth-Pop artist Daniel Hall may still be a relatively obscure name in the genre, but he released his eighteenth (!) album at the end of 2024. I’ve been familiar with his sound for a long time, and while his approach and production have remained consistent, they continue to showcase his mastery. Daniel Hall delivers an ultra-polished production, built around a dreamy and ‘soft’ form of Electro-Pop. The album’s title aptly reflects the more pronounced ‘space’ themes woven into the music. Hall’s voice remains clear, polished, and perfectly suited to the ethereal soundscapes he creates. While this is undeniably a cool record, it’s missing a standout, potential hit. The music flows beautifully, but it could use a few more highlights to truly elevate the listening experience. (Rating:7½).
Listening to “The Mole”:
https://danielhallmusic.bandcamp.com/track/the-mole
