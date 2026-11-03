Pyogenesis release the official video for “Sing As If,” the fourth single from their album “Adolescence,” due January 15, 2027 on Massacre Records.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German gothic and alternative metal band Pyogenesis have released the official video for “Sing As If”, the fourth single from their upcoming album “Adolescence,” due January 15, 2027 on Massacre Records.

Frontman Flo V. Schwarz is joined on the track by his daughter Johanna, who contributes vocals. According to Schwarz, “Sing As If” looks back at youth and first love, and the moments spent working out the difference between loving someone and simply being in love. Schwarz also stated that the video was shot at the same location used for Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner.”

“Adolescence” will be Pyogenesis’ first full-length album since 2020’s “A Silent Soul Screams Loud.” Side-Line reported in October that the record is coming via Massacre Records, with three CD release shows set for January 2027. “Sing As If” is the fourth single released from the album, following “All I Am Is Bleeding,” recorded with horror-punk band The Other, “Uncontrolled” and “Nothing But My Heart,” which the band has described as its first power-metal song in 35 years.

Pyogenesis will play three consecutive CD release shows in January 2027:

January 14 – Hamburg, Markthalle / Marx

January 15 – Bochum, Matrix / Rockpalast

January 16 – Munich, Backstage

Tickets and further information are available through pyogenesis.hamburgrecords.com.

About Pyogenesis

Pyogenesis formed in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1991, growing out of the local band Immortal Hate around singer and guitarist Flo V. Schwarz. The band’s first releases, the 1991 demo “Ode to the Churning Seas of Nar-Mataru” and the 1992 EP “Ignis Creatio” on Osmose Productions/SPV, placed the band in the death and doom metal scene of the time.

Through the mid and late 1990s, Pyogenesis released music tied to the emerging German gothic metal movement before moving toward alternative rock and pop-punk on 1997’s “Unpop,” released on Nuclear Blast/Warner Music. “Mono… or Will It Ever Be the Way It Used to Be” followed in 1998, and “She Makes Me Wish I Had a Gun” came out on Hamburg Records/Sony Music in 2002. The same years produced the EPs “Waves of Erotasia” in 1994, “Love Nation Sugarhead” in 1996 and “I Feel Sexy” in 2002.

The band went quiet for over a decade before returning in 2014 with a line-up change that brought in guitarist Gizz Butt, previously of The Prodigy. The heavier comeback era produced a trilogy of albums for AFM Records: “A Century in the Curse of Time” in 2015, “A Kingdom to Disappear” in 2017 and “A Silent Soul Screams Loud” in 2020, the last of which reached No. 33 on the German album charts.

The current line-up, with Flo V. Schwarz on vocals and guitar, Gizz Butt on guitar, Malte Brauer on bass and Sebastian Michalski on drums, signed to Massacre Records for “Adolescence.” The album follows the 2026 EP “Nothing but My Heart” and arrives with three CD release shows in Hamburg, Bochum and Munich in January 2027.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com