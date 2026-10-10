Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish dark electronic duo Octolab release their new album, Waiting for a better ending, on 9 October 2026 through Rexius Records. The ten-track record is the duo’s first album for the label.

Octolab are Arielle Andersson and Fredrik Lundvall Kindsäter, based in Lysekil, on Sweden’s west coast. The duo melds darkwave, dark synthpop and cinematic electro, driven by heavy basslines and melodic, 1980s-influenced synth writing under controlled vocals. “Waiting for a better ending” follows a run of 2026 singles, “Flames,” “Beverly” and “Words from a Stranger,” gathered here into a full-length statement.

Rexius Records, which signed Octolab for this release, describes the result of that shift as “danceable darkness without losing emotional weight.”

Video, stage presence and photography have long run alongside Octolab’s music. Arielle Andersson writes and produces the band’s own videos, and director Jonas Wolcher has worked on several of them, including the “Caravan” clip that won an award at the 12 Months film festival. The same visual approach extends into the new album’s rollout.

“Waiting for a better ending” streams on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and TIDAL from 9 October 2026.

About Octolab

Arielle Andersson and Fredrik Lundvall Kindsäter first played together in the short-lived synthpop project Spektron before starting Octolab as a side venture that became their main one. The duo moved between Gothenburg and Lysekil, Arielle’s hometown, where they are now based. Andersson sings, writes songs and produces the band’s videos. Lundvall Kindsäter works on sound design, including for film.

Octolab released their debut album, “The Timeless Room,” in 2007, then the mini-album “To Be Continued…”, which included the track “Caravan.” The band paused for several years while its members studied and started families. During that time, Lundvall Kindsäter and Martin Bloom founded the project Göteborgselektronikerna, and Octolab worked on remixes for other acts. An invitation to play a festival in Lysekil brought the duo back together.

The EP “Petite Little People” arrived in 2019, issued on vinyl. In 2020, Octolab released the album “Mystery Park” on Electroshock Records and POPoNAUT!, with mixing and production from Martin Zeidner and Björn Marius Borg. The album’s single “Aim for His Head” paired with a video directed by Jonas Wolcher, who also directed “Caravan.” A remix collection, “Remixed,” came out in 2021, with reworks from Dead Eyes Open, Presto Fervant, Housemart and Yestergrey.

Octolab issued the singles “Afternoon Avenue” (2022), “Friend or Foe” and “Silence of the City” (2024), then “Flames,” “Beverly” and “Words from a Stranger” through 2026. “Waiting for a better ending” is the duo’s first full-length release for Rexius Records and gathers that recent single run.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com