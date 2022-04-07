Principe Valiente – Barricades (Album – Metropolis Records)
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Shoegaze, Cold-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Nearly five years after their last album Swedish formation Principe Valiente seems to have gotten an upgrade being signed to Metropolis Records.
Content: The Stockholm based formation remains driven by 80s retro elements and the Dream-Pop style reminding me of The Cocteau Twins is clearly running though the guitar playing. There’s a perfect twist between numerous, elevating guitar parts and melodic synth arrangements. The vocals inject passion to the album.
+ + + : The previous album “Oceans” was already a great piece of music but the new work moves above all expectations. This is a mature and fully accomplished production carried by impressive guitar playing. Together with the electronic sound treatments and melodies it creates a true symbiosis while the passionate vocals have never been that charismatic and professional. There are numerous great songs featured, but my favorite is “Porcelain” -previously released as a single. This is a dark piece driven by alluring, lifting guitar play.
– – – : I can’t say this album has minus points but I simply get the feeling Principe Valiente is even able to go further and do better.
Conclusion: “Barricades” stands for a great merge between different 80s related music styles. This is definitely one of the best ‘Post-Punk’ releases from the past months.
Best songs: “Porcelain”, “I Am You”, “Never Change”, “Tears In Different Colors”, “When We Can’t Let Go”.
Rate: 9.
Artist: www.principevaliente.com / www.facebook.com/principesweden
Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/metropolisrecords
