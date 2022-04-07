ORD – Withered Bones (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Ritual, Experimental, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: ORD is a Russian solo-project driven by Alexey Shipilov who’s also running the label Status Prod. on which he released most of his work. “Withered Bones” is the first album released on Zoharum featuring five cuts recorded during autumn and winter 2020.

Content: The work is composed by different acoustic instruments and electronic noises plus field recordings. There’re explicit Ritual elements emerging at the surface while the way of working reminds me of early 80s Industrialists. The work sounds dark and gives an improvised feeling.

+ + + : I’ve always been a huge lover of early 80s Industrial music where artists were creative in their way of composing their stuff. That’s an essential aspect of this album bringing me back in time. I enjoy the dark and icy structures with Ritual influences on top created by instruments like flutes, bells, and metallic percussion.

– – – : I was less fascinated by the most Experimental passages of the work still featuring a total improvisation format.

Conclusion: The way of working and sound of “Withered Bones” clearly sound as a late homage to early 80s Industrial/Experimental music.

Best songs: “Withered Bones Ground Into Ash”, “Mixed By Rain With Earth”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/ordritual

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum