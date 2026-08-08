Death By Love releases ‘In Unity’ remixes as a Wieloryb tribute

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Here’s a news that only reached us now. Death By Love released “In Unity (Wieloryb Remix and Tribute)” on 14 July 2026, a two-track single on Distortion Productions built around remixes by the late Polish industrial artist Wieloryb (Paweł Kmiecik), who died in June 2026. The release reworks “In Unity”, a track from the duo’s 2026 debut album “444”, and all profits go to support Kmiecik’s family.

<a href="https://deathbylovepoland.bandcamp.com/album/in-unity-wieloryb-remix-and-tribute" target="_blank" rel="noopener">In Unity (WIELORYB Remix and Tribute) by Death By Love</a>

Death By Love bring a gothic-industrial and darkwave sound that mixes trip-hop pacing with Middle Eastern melodic elements, heard across their debut album “444”. “In Unity” was originally written by Inga Habiba and Peter Guellard for that record. For this release Wieloryb reworked the track into two versions: “In Unity (Wieloryb Vs. Psychotribe Remix)”, edited by Peter Guellard under his Psychotribe alias, and “In Unity (Wieloryb Power Noise Remix)”. Inga Habiba’s vocals carry over from the original, Guellard handled mastering, and Grindhouse Alternative Art Studio created the cover art. Wieloryb also directed the video for the Psychotribe remix before his death, released via Distortion Productions.

Peter Guellard explained why the duo dedicated the release to Wieloryb:

“We dedicate this release to Wieloryb, Pawel Kmiecik, an extraordinary artist, producer, and video creator, whose vision left a lasting mark on the industrial scene. ‘In Unity’ was the final remix he completed before his sudden and unexpected passing. His post-apocalyptic industrial landscapes sent chills down our spines, while his relentless rhythms and crushing soundscapes raised our pulse and demanded movement. His work was raw, uncompromising, and unforgettable. Thank you for everything Pawel. Your legacy lives on through the art you left behind. All profits from this release will go directly to support Pawel’s family.”

The video for “In Unity (Wieloryb Vs. Psychotribe Remix)” is on YouTube.

Wieloryb, the artist behind ‘In Unity’

Wieloryb was the project of Paweł Kmiecik, formed in 1994 in Poland’s Trójmiasto area (Gdańsk, Gdynia and Sopot) and among the country’s earliest EBM acts. Its debut cassette, “1”, earned a nomination for the Fryderyk award, Poland’s main music industry prize, and the project went on to blend electro-industrial, EBM and techno with noise, metallic rhythms and ambient textures across releases including “2”, “3” and, in 2025, “No Flag” on Requiem Records. Side-Line interviewed Kmiecik about “No Flag” in January 2026, months before his death.

About Death By Love

Death By Love is a Polish-U.S. dark electronic duo formed by Polish singer-songwriter Inga Habiba and Polish-born, U.S.-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Guellard, whose past work includes the Polish goth band Blitzkrieg and the U.S. dark-electronic underground. The pair’s collaboration grew out of a remix Guellard made for Habiba’s electronic act NUN Electro, which led to further work on her solo project CallMe and, eventually, to Death By Love. The duo signed to Distortion Productions in January 2025 and released their debut single, “Strong Inside”, the same month, followed by a cover of Maanam’s “Krakowski Spleen” in March 2025.

Their debut album, “444”, followed on Distortion Productions in February 2026: an 11-track record combining gothic, industrial and trip-hop elements with Middle Eastern melodic touches, exploring mysticism, identity and spiritual tension. Its tracks include “Sellenno”, “Cosmic Power”, “In Unity” and “Temros (Symphonic Mix)”, a reworked version of a track that first appeared on the compilation “Electronic Saviors Vol. 7: ReUnion”. “In Unity (WIELORYB Remix and Tribute)”, released on 14 July 2026, reworks the album’s “In Unity” into two Wieloryb remixes and doubles as a tribute to the Polish industrial artist.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)