Fortress Festival adds Erang, Wraith Knight and more to its dungeon synth stage for its fifth anniversary, 29-30 May 2027 at Scarborough Spa, UK.

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UK black metal festival Fortress Festival has confirmed a new batch of artists for its dungeon synth stage, which expands to two full days in the theatre room at Scarborough Spa for the event’s fifth anniversary. Fortress Festival 2027 takes place on 29-30 May 2027 in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, UK. Organizers said around 150 tickets remained for the two-day event as of the August 4, 2026 announcement.

Leading the new dungeon synth stage confirmations is the worldwide live debut of French dungeon synth artist Erang. Discussing the decision to perform live for the first time, Erang stated: “This music is all my life, and I give everything I have to it. For the longest time, it has been such a solitary thing to craft. 2027 will mark the 15th anniversary of my first album, TOME I, and for the first time, I’ve decided to create a live performance around the Land of the Five Seasons. Because the people who enjoy my music have been asking for this for so many years, and their support is the only thing that matters to me: the Kingdom is Ours!”

Dungeon synth stage lineup for Fortress Festival 2027

The dungeon synth stage additions announced on August 4, 2026 are:

Erang (France) – worldwide live debut

Wraith Knight (US) – UK debut and exclusive performance

Spectral Castle (France) – live debut

Hole Dweller (US)

Atlantean Sword – had to cancel its planned 2026 appearance

Lord Bakartia (Spain)

DragonKeep (France)

These artists join Fortress Festival’s dungeon synth stage alongside the festival’s already-announced main and Ocean Room bills, which are led by Norwegian black metal act Emperor in an exclusive UK headline performance.

About Fortress Festival

Fortress Festival is a black metal festival held at Scarborough Spa in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, UK. Its first edition ran over three days starting June 2, 2023, and the festival has continued annually since, with its 2025 edition selling out. The 2027 edition, spanning 29-30 May 2027, marks the festival’s fifth anniversary and is organized in partnership with Reaper Agency UK.

Fortress Festival’s dungeon synth stage has grown alongside the wider bill, and the 2027 edition expands the format to two consecutive days in the venue’s theatre room. Dungeon synth itself traces back to the early 1990s as an offshoot of black metal, built around synthesizer-led, atmospheric, fantasy-themed soundscapes; Erang, one of the fifth-anniversary stage’s new confirmations, has been part of that scene’s revival since releasing his debut album “TOME I” in 2012.

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