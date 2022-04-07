Peruvian dark electro project Unidad Obscura returns with ‘Entre La Agonia’
The Peruvian dark electro project Unidad Obscura has released a new LP “Entre La Agonia”….
The Peruvian dark electro project Unidad Obscura has released a new LP “Entre La Agonia”. Now based in the USA the band still offers dark electro with vocals in Spanish. “Entre La Agonia” is actually a new version of the 2019 album “No Mas Oscuridad”. The tracks have been remixed, remastered, and new material has also been added to the album in the form of new remixes and guest vocals by Patricia Fortuna.
The album will be released March 30 on CD in a limited edition 6-panel digipak with slipcase, hand numbered to 100 copies. The release will be available on all digital platforms by mid-April.
You can order the release right here.
