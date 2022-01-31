Swedish dark-pop act Principe Valiente returns with ‘Barricades’ in mid-March on Metropolis Records

Out on March 18th via Metropolis Records is the newest album by the Swedish dark-pop act Principe Valiente. Titled “Barricades” it also holds the single “Porcelain” which was released earlier and it is the follow-up to their “Oceans” album from 2017.

“Barricades” is the band’s first album for Metropolis and their fourth overall. You may expect a mix of early ‘80s minimalist post-punk, shoegaze to even touches of The National and Suede.

As with new records by many other acts, also “Barricades” is an album deeply affected by the Covid pandemic, with most of its songs recorded from home and the group members providing their individual contributions in isolation. “I’ve had more time to reflect freely both in terms of lyrics and recording and have been able to try different things. In the end, I knew exactly what I wanted to do,” says frontman Fernando Honorato.

This time around all four group members (Honorato, guitarist Jimmy Ottosson, keyboardist Rebecka Johansson and drummer Joakim Janthe) have made contributions. Fernando explains: “There are more ideas coming together now. Everyone has added their own perspective to the songs and it is much more of a collaborative effort, including with Jimmy on the songwriting itself. Our records never turn out the way we imagine when we start working on them, but I’m very happy with ‘Barricades’. It feels like it’s the best album we’ve made so far.”

For now enjoy the “Porcelain” single.