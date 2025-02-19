Plastic Rhino share new video for ‘I Rise’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Los Angeles-based electro-rock act Plastic Rhino (the duo consisting of front woman Atara Glazer and musician Jack Glazer) have just self-released a video for “I Rise“.

About the single, the band says, “This song is about the beauty and tragedy of our history towards women, especially in the medieval times when women who showed power or healing were accused of witchcraft and murdered in the thousands all over the world. When we visited Edinburgh, during the day it was a walk through history and beauty, but at the night, the ghost stories, death, and murder of the city made it strangely beautiful in such a sinister way.”

Vocalist Atara Glazer adds, “Society through the ages always tries to keep women down, but we always rise back up (like zombies) and take our power back.”

New Plastic Rhino single was recorded during a Producer Camp

The single was recorded at the renown Real World Studios in Box, UK, during a Producer Camp, a songwriting and production masterclass offered twice a year to musicians, artists, and producers from around the world wanting to raise their musical skills, and learn from the best of the best.

The duo got to work with some of UK’s top musicians and producers, including Howie Gill on drums and electric drums, Adrian Utley (Portishead) on synths, and Jantine Heij (Skrillex) on backing vocals. Mixing and mastering was done by Steve Evans (Robert Plant) and Tim Oliver (New Order).

The single is out now on Spotify and other platforms.

