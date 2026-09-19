Ministry released “Singularity” on September 18, 2026 via Cleopatra Records, the third single from final album “Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)”.

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Ministry released “Singularity” on September 18, 2026 through Cleopatra Records, the third single from the industrial band’s final studio album, “Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)“, due October 30. The track follows the earlier singles “Burned Out” and “We Hate” from the same record.

“Singularity” takes on artificial intelligence, built around a warning voiced by a cyborg character: “Your time on this planet has passed […] we are in control.” A press release ties the song to recent public alarm over AI, describing it as Al Jourgensen and the band’s timely take on the subject.

The music video was directed by Ben Garcia of Rage4Order Designs, working with Jourgensen and Joshua Bradford, a former Revolting Cocks bandmate who also directed the videos for “Burned Out” and “We Hate.”

Where ‘Singularity’ sits on ‘Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)’

“Singularity” is track eight of ten. The album closes with “We’re Still Here”, the only track to feature former Ministry bassist Paul Barker, alongside the band’s current lineup of guitarists Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto, bassist Paul D’Amour, sampler and synth player John Bechdel, and drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña.

“Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)” arrives on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital formats, plus four vinyl variants (Green & Black Splatter, Silver & Black Splatter and Coke Bottle Green LPs) and two box sets pairing a splatter or marble LP with a picture LP, 7-inch and CD. Track seven, “The White Man Lied”, is left off the cassette and vinyl pressings. The full tracklist reads:

Crickets Voices of Hate Clown Car We Hate Delete Grifter The White Man Lied Singularity Burned Out We’re Still Here (feat. Paul Barker)

The album is available for preorder through Cleopatra Records.

Ministry closes out its career with a farewell touring cycle. Before the European leg, the band plays its remaining 2026 US and international dates: September 20 at Louder Than Life in Louisville, October 3 at the Salt Shed in Chicago, and October 24 at Sick New World Texas in Fort Worth, followed by Australia’s Good Things Festival in December with new side shows in Sydney and Adelaide. The “Goodbye Europe” tour, with Die Krupps as special guests, opens in Utrecht on April 2, 2027 and closes in Helsinki on May 1:

April 2, 2027 – Utrecht, Netherlands

April 3, 2027 – Saarbrücken, Germany

April 4, 2027 – Brussels, Belgium

April 6, 2027 – Manchester, UK

April 7, 2027 – Dublin, Ireland

April 9, 2027 – Nottingham, UK

April 10, 2027 – London, UK

April 12, 2027 – Paris, France

April 14, 2027 – Madrid, Spain

April 15, 2027 – Barcelona, Spain

April 17, 2027 – Lausanne, Switzerland

April 18, 2027 – Munich, Germany

April 19, 2027 – Vienna, Austria

April 21, 2027 – Prague, Czech Republic

April 22, 2027 – Warsaw, Poland

April 24, 2027 – Berlin, Germany

April 25, 2027 – Hamburg, Germany

April 26, 2027 – Copenhagen, Denmark

April 27, 2027 – Oslo, Norway

April 29, 2027 – Stockholm, Sweden

May 1, 2027 – Helsinki, Finland

A full US leg of the farewell tour has not yet been announced.

About Ministry

Ministry was formed in Chicago in 1981 by Al Jourgensen, a pioneering figure in industrial music. The project started with synth-pop material issued as four 12-inch singles on the newly founded Wax Trax! Records before the debut album “With Sympathy” on Arista Records in 1983. Jourgensen moved the band toward a harsher, sample-driven sound across “Twitch” (1986), “The Land of Rape and Honey” (1988) and “The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste” (1989), then reached its widest audience with “Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and the Way to Suck Eggs” (1992), which brought the first of six Grammy nominations. Paul Barker played bass and co-produced through that period before leaving the band in 2003.

Eight further albums followed before Jourgensen shut the band down in 2013. Ministry returned in 2018 with “AmeriKKKant”, then issued “Moral Hygiene” (2021) and “HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES” (2024), its 16th studio album. In March 2025 the band released “The Squirrely Years Revisited” on Cleopatra Records, a set of re-recorded songs from its early synth-pop catalogue, and followed it with first-ever official videos for “Everyday Is Halloween” and “I’ll Do Anything For You” and a Jurgen Engler remix of the live track “Dancing Alone” in March 2026. Alongside Ministry, Jourgensen has run Revolting Cocks, Lard, Pailhead and Surgical Meth Machine; Barker returned to recording as Lead Into Gold in 2023. Across 45 years, Ministry has released 17 studio albums, 8 live releases and 8 side projects, toured five continents, and published an autobiography and two documentaries. “Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)” closes that catalogue as the band’s final album, and “Singularity” is its third single.

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