The Miami-based band Astari Nite has released a new video, this time for the track “Unisex Games“. The video comes a few weeks before the actual single is being released. Mychael Ghost explains it as follows: “The happiness that is displayed in the video may help some people put a smile on their face for a moment during these chaotic times. This is why I chose to release the video a few weeks before the actual single that comes out on March 14th.”

As far as the genesis of the song, “Unisex Games”‘ was written as a sort of tongue in cheek to the max song so Ghost explains: “I mean, relationships often find an invasive way of telling you how you’re going to spend your time whether you like it or not, right? So, make it worthwhile, have an imagination or get a hobby and try your luck at painting. For what it’s worth, anyone I’ve ever come across has helped define my unusual ways to this very day and for that, I will always be thankful.”

Regarding the music video for “Unisex Games”, Mychael goes on to say that the start of the year was “a f**king horror story”: “My therapist recommended doing something amusing and so I did. My bandmates met me at my hotel, and we played pretend for an hour or two making the “Unisex Games” music video. There is a certain kind of magic that takes place when you can find comfort in the people you surround yourself with. Being obnoxiously silly comes naturally for the four of us.“

The “Unisex Games” single will be released on March 14th through Negative Gain North American distribution and Danse Macabre Records European digital distribution.

Astari Nite Spring tour 2025

Thu, Apr 3 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

Fri, Apr 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit

Sat, Apr 5 – Yuma, AZ – Tarros Chicali

Sun, Apr 6 – San Diego, CA – Whistle Stop

Tue, Apr 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

Wed, Apr 9 – San Francisco, CA – The Knockout

Sat, May 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

Wed, May 14 – Houston, TX – The End

Thu, May 15 – Austin, TX – Elysium

Fri, May 16 – McAllen, TX – The Gremlin

Sat, May 17 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

(Supporting Rosegarden Funeral Party with Missing Summore)

About Astari Nite

Astari Nite is a Miami-based band that formed in 2007. They blend gothic rock, post-punk, and darkwave elements. Formed in 2008, the group consists of lead vocalist Mychael Ghost, drummer Illia Tulloch, bassist M. Sallons, and guitarists Michael Setton and Howard Melnick.

Musically the band is influenced by acts like The Cure, New Order, and Depeche Mode. Their discography includes albums such as “Stereo Waltz” (2014), “Anonymous” (2015), “Midnight Conversations” (2018), and “Here Lies” (2020).

Their latest album was released in 2024, “Resolution of Happiness“, when reveiwing that album our reviewer said that “in Europe, this band still doesn’t receive the recognition they deserve.”

