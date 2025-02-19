There is a new label in town: Electric Underground Records

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

It doesn’t happen all that often that people still find the courage to start up a label, so when it happens we are all ears of course. Electric Underground Records (also referred to as EU Records) is a brand new label founded by Benny aka DJ Loomy from Hessen Germany.

Benny: “I have been part of the Goth/alternative scene for over 20 years. I am a passionate CD collector and music enthusiast, which naturally led me to explore DJing. I enjoy working on new transitions, mashups, and techniques. I’m a student of the craft. It brings me immense joy to introduce people to new music and to elevate great talent—something that ultimately inspired me to start ‘EU Records’.”

It’s interesting to note that social media metrics and previous sales are secondary for this new label. “I trust my ears and heart when it comes to signings. It’s also important to me that we connect on the same wavelength. I want to discover hidden talents, help them gain more exposure, and create a family-like environment where artists can exchange ideas and experiences. This label also proudly stands against fascism. You can expect more politically charged songs in the future.”

The label so far signed deals with 3 bands with a first release on the planning as well, namely “Closer” by Phaser:One featuring Echōdead. That release will be out this Friday.

Benny: “Kommission Z80 from Borås, Sweden, delivers a captivating blend of danceable old-school EBM rhythms and beats. Gritty, harsh vocals are complemented by catchy melodies and harmonies. The project pays respectful homage to first-generation EBM while drawing influences from multiple generations of EBM and alternative electro—without simply replicating what has been done before. Each song carries a distinct identity.”

Benny: “Hailing from Hamburg, Germany, Phaser:One delivers fresh, modern electronic sounds influenced by a range of electronic subgenres, including EBM, industrial, techno, and synthwave. He has already established a name for himself through remarkable collaborations with Echodead and exceptional remixes for other artists.”

Benny: “Maduro is the moniker of Washington DC-based electronic musician Dave Buracker. Over the past 20 years, he has released numerous dark electronic albums under various names, blending genres such as EBM, industrial techno, new beat, IDM, and breaks. Maduro gained momentum in the mid-2000s with his popular tribal fusion electronic music, which has been widely used by dancers and artists around the world.”

