Parzival – Ordalium (Album – Moondrop Records)
Genre/Influences: Epic, Electro, Industrial, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: “Ordalium” is the eleventh album of Danish based Parzival. It also is the first part of the “Tradition And Discipline”-trilogy.
Content: The work features 4 extended cuts going a few seconds over the ten minute mark. The work of Parzival remains easy to recognize, characterized by the impressive Electro/Epic arrangements mixed with deep growls. The songs have an uplifting effect which sometimes evolves into a true climax. You’ll also notice passages featuring bagpipes and chants accentuating the Epic aspect.
+ + + : Some should say Parzival is an emulation of Laibach but I think it’s just an influence. The epic/orchestral approach sounds more constant than the work of Laibach and is often darker. The songs reflect pure drama created by Electro-bombast and growling vocals. I like the sound of bagpipes running through “Bottomless Pit” but the absolute highlight is “Toads And Vipers” for its elevating and even transcendental effect.
– – – : The main strength of Parzival remains its particular and pretty unique sound constructure. You like it or not, and if you don’t like it I’m afraid you’ll rapidly stop listening. I can’t get enough of it!
Conclusion: Parzival didn’t change their good-old success formula driven by a unique Industrial/Epic sound.
Best songs: “Toads And Vipers”, “Bottomless Pit”, “Petty Pride”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/parzivalband
