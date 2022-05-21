The Legendary Pink Dots – The Museum Of Human Happiness (Album – Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental, Minimal.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: More than 40 years of involvement, The Legendary Pink Dots are back on track unleashing their newest opus, which was written and achieved during the lockdown, the members living in different countries.

Content: The Legendary Pink Dots invite the listeners to embark for a sonic journey taking off with a refreshing debut song with a cool chorus. We next will go through dreamy ballads, Cinematic impressions, and pure Experimental/Minimal works. Vintage Electro sounds, relaxing guitar play, deep bass parts and the unique voice of Edward Ka-Spel are now creating a pure relaxing effect and inviting us to taste a sweet smell of melancholia.

+ + + : The album remains in the purest tradition of this legendary formation. The songs are diversified and yet always related. This band remains a unique experience in sound driven by an even more unique lead singer and his particular timbre of voice. I like the debut song for its refreshing effect but there are more songs to mention. I like “Cloudsurfer” for its minimalism, “Coronation Street” for its brilliant vintage sound treatments and “The Girl Who Got Their First” for its evasive feeling.

– – – : There’s always an Experimental touch hanging over the work of the ‘dots’ which never has been my favorite aspect of their work.

Conclusion: Even after 40 years of involvement and an endless discography, The Legendary Pink Dots still have this creative sense to achieve brilliant work.

Best songs: “This Is The Museum”,“Cloudsurfer”, “Coronation Street”, “The Girl Who Got Their First”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.thelegendarypinkdots.org / www.facebook.com/legendarypinkdots

Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords